Amdocs Management Limited: Globe Launches New 5G Monetization Services with Amdocs Next Generation Charging

Evolution of Amdocs' charging solution at Globe will provide Philippine operator with the agility to quickly introduce innovative offerings while reducing operational costs

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines, to modernize Globe's existing charging capabilities, speeding up time to market for new products and services.

Under the agreement, Amdocs will deploy its real-time charging solution across Globe's multiple data centers and migrate the current charging system and subscribers to the new platform. This will add resiliency and stability to Globe's system ensuring seamless delivery of services without any disruption while enabling them to quickly launch differentiated 5G services to consumers and businesses across all lines of business. Furthermore, the platform will support API-based charging, allowing Globe to monetize digital and fintech services. Amdocs 5G supported real-time charging solution is a cloud native micro services-based solution.

Raul Macatangay, CIO at Globe Telecom said: "In the era of digital convergence, it is imperative to ensure continuous modernization of business support system in order to embrace new business models and meet evolving customer expectations. Building on our partnership with Amdocs, their 5G-native charging solution will provide us with the benefits of flexible, efficient real-time charging and monetization capabilities, empowering us to meet emerging business demands and customer needs."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs said: "We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Globe Telecom and provide them with our latest charging platform, offering seamless monetization opportunities for standalone 5G and beyond. As Globe moves forward on their digital journey, Amdocs platforms will help them drive revenue growth and deliver compelling experiences to their customers."

