

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $121.79 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $184.54 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $789.82 million from $731.06 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $121.79 Mln. vs. $184.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $789.82 Mln vs. $731.06 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.