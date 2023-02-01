

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing its fourth quarter results, Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) provided updated guidance for full year 2023 earnings per share of $2.36 - $2.46 and funds from operations of $7.08 - $7.18 per share.



The mid-point of the updated guidance for full year 2023 earnings per share is projected to be $0.07 per share greater than the guidance provided on October 25, 2022, primarily due to decreased depreciation and amortization expense.



The mid-point of the updated guidance for full year 2023 funds from operations per diluted share is projected to be $0.09 per share lower on a net basis than the guidance provided on October 25, 2022.



The company said in October 2022 that it expected full year 2023 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.27 - $2.42 and funds from operations of $7.15 - $7.30 per share.



The company said Tuesday that it expects first quarter 2023 earnings per share to be in the range of $0.52 - $0.54 and funds from operations of $1.66 - $1.68 per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.