PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 03:06
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Giift acquires majority interest in InTouch (Indonesia) Creating the Indonesian loyalty leader

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Giift, the leading provider of end-to-end loyalty program management solutions, announced that it has acquired a strategic majority interest in InTouch, Indonesia's most trusted provider of loyalty solutions. InTouch's very strong local development team combined with Giift's comprehensive global loyalty solutions will truly ensure best of both worlds to our Indonesian clients. An unbeatable combination of world-class loyalty solutions with a strong local support.

Giift Logo

This acquisition enables Giift and InTouch to come together and become the leading loyalty provider in Indonesia with a portfolio of 20 banks, 6 insurance companies, as well as blue chip corporations, and serve more than 50m daily users. Hendra Kendro will be the CEO of InTouch and Giift Indonesia to ensure synergy between the two companies. This strategic move will also allow us to expand our offerings and reach new market segments, building on their existing global customer base and their complementary technologies.

"With this acquisition, we are not just gaining a majority stake in InTouch, but also the expertise, experience, and innovation that comes with it. Together, we will set a new standard for customer engagement and retention, in Indonesia and in South-East Asia," said Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder and Director of Giift.

InTouch CEO Hendra Kendro added, "While I will keep managing InTouch, joining forces with a progressive and forward-thinking organization like Giift will allow us to expand our horizons and reach new heights in the loyalty industry."

This acquisition is not just a win for Giift and InTouch, but also for their clients and partners. The combined strengths of both companies will create a powerful combination in the industry, providing unparalleled solutions and services to businesses looking to take their customer loyalty to the next level.

This move is a testament to Giift's commitment to growth and solidifies their position as a leader in the industry. With this acquisition, businesses can expect to see even more exciting developments and advancements in the world of loyalty in the near future.

About InTouch:

InTouch has a proven record of accomplishment of developing and deploying top-notch loyalty solutions for some of the largest companies in Indonesia, including Nokia, BlackBerry, and Samsung. With over a decade of experience in the industry, InTouch is a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions for mobile loyalty systems.

About Giift:

Founded in 2013, Giift serves the multifaceted loyalty industry across three main functions: loyalty accrual, redemption, and engagement. The company manages over 2,000 corporate clients across 55+ countries and serves over 110 million users. With offices in major cities around the world, Giift is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for loyalty solutions.

Contact

InTouch - Hendra Kendro: kendro@get-intouch.com, +62-811102861
Giift - Amaury Berthet: amaury.berthet@giift.com, +337 82 01 31 99

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809825/Giift_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/giift-acquires-majority-interest-in-intouch-indonesia-creating-the-indonesian-loyalty-leader-301735061.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
