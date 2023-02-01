

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash consumer prices, unemployment and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House price inflation is forecast to ease to 1.9 percent in January from 2.8 percent in December.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain factory Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to climb to 48.0 in January from 46.4 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI data. The index is seen at 49.6 in January versus 48.5 in the previous month.



Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 AM ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, final manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Eurozone. The reading is seen unchanged from the flash estimate at 48.8 in January.



Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The factory PMI is seen at 46.7 in January, unchanged from the flash estimate, up from 45.3 in December.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is expected to moderate to 9.0 percent in January from 9.2 percent in December. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.5 percent in December.



In the meantime, flash inflation from Italy and unemployment from Greece are due.



