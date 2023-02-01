CGG and 2CRSi Join Forces to Launch State-of-the-Art HPC-as-a-Service Offering

Paris, France - February1, 2023

CGG, a global technology and HPC leader specializing in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring, and 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient computer servers, have signed a strategic agreement to jointly launch a new high-performance computing (HPC)-as-a-Service (HPCaaS) offering to meet the needs of HPC clients globally.

The collaboration leverages decades of experience and expertise in HPC infrastructure and solutions and opens a new chapter in the respective histories of both companies. The partners are now offering co-developed HPC solutions and services, that combine CGG's recognized HPC expertise in operating and optimizing specialized data centers for production workflows and 2CRSi's unique competency in the design and manufacture of high-performance energy-efficient computer servers. The new and combined offering results in solutions and services that address the needs of today's HPC user, from energy-efficient HPC infrastructure to HPC-as-a-Service (HPCaaS).

This move further accelerates CGG's expansion of its HPCaaS offering and leverages its exceptional scientific and technical expertise to optimize and manage complex algorithms and the most demanding datasets. CGG has for decades supported its clients with high-end solutions powered by a significant global HPC capacity across a worldwide network of compute hubs and well-established proprietary HPC and algorithmic capabilities. It has most notably been a consistently early adopter of advances in large-scale HPC architectures and practices, including over a decade of pioneering industrial-scale immersion cooling.

For 2CRSi, in addition to the opportunity to open up new channels for deploying its powerful, low-energy HPC servers, particularly in immersion, this agreement enables it to offer its customers the benefits of CGG's leading HPC and algorithmic expertise with its own systems - which can be hosted in any of CGG's compute hubs. Thanks to its expertise in low-energy high-performance servers and its eco-responsible offering, 2CRSi has partnered with CGG over the last decade to supply high-performance computing systems to power CGG's industry-leading services and solutions for clients in the energy sector.

Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and CEO 2CRSi, said: "I am proud and happy to sign this alliance with CGG, which recognizes the high quality and value of 2CRSi products. Since 2013, CGG and 2CRSi have been pioneers in the immersion of high-performance servers, and this recognition leads us to produce eco-friendly solutions for a greener world."

Agnès Boudot, EVP, HPC & Cloud Solutions, CGG, said: "This agreementstrengthens our long-standing relationship with 2CRSi and further advances our offerings as an HPC leaderas we commercialize our HPC expertisethrough exciting new solutions for the global HPC market. Userswith any type of HPC-as-as-Service need requiring algorithm support and optimizationcan now benefit fromour decades ofexperience in designing, implementing and operating the most efficient HPC serversto access high-quality solutions that maximize the return on their investment."

About CGG

CGG) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations



Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com (mailto:christophe.barnini@cgg.com)





Attachment