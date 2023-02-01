

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at ¥66.944 billion, or ¥21.51 per share. This compares with ¥60.333 billion, or ¥19.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to ¥393.658 billion from ¥350.965 billion last year.



Nomura Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): ¥66.944 Bln. vs. ¥60.333 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): ¥21.51 vs. ¥19.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): ¥393.658 Bln vs. ¥350.965 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.