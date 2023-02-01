Anzeige
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Feb 01

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / The Company announces that on 31 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:31 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:6,540
Lowest price paid per share:£ 55.9800
Highest price paid per share:£ 56.3800
Average price paid per share:£ 56.1738

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,393,318 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

These purchases are the last purchases to be made under the programme between the Company, on the one hand, and GSI, on the other hand, announced on 09 August 2022, and the programme has been completed in accordance with its terms.

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 6,540 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 31 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

6,540

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.3800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.9800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.1738

Detailed information:

