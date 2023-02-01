UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Fourth Interim Dividend for 2022

1 February 2023

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Dividend Declaration

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Fourth Interim Dividend for 2022

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2022 split as follows:

Property Income Distribution ("PID")0.68 pence per share

Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.17 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -9 February 2023

Record Date -10 February 2023

Payment Date -28 February 2023

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385