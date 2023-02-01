UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Fourth Interim Dividend for 2022
London, January 31
1 February 2023
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Dividend Declaration
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Fourth Interim Dividend for 2022
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2022 split as follows:
Property Income Distribution ("PID")0.68 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.17 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date -9 February 2023
Record Date -10 February 2023
Payment Date -28 February 2023
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385