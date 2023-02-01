Anzeige
01.02.2023 | 08:06
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 15.6.8

PR Newswire

London, January 31

For immediate release

1 February 2023

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 31 January 2023, it had a portfolio investment in A-shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3709 8732

