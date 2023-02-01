Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Wirklich seltene Chance: Auch mal von Anfang an mitspielen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Tradegate
01.02.23
09:00 Uhr
15,220 Euro
-0,040
-0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,12515,13009:16
15,11515,13509:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2023 | 08:10
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABN AMRO intends to change the composition of the Executive Board

ABN AMRO intends to change the composition of the Executive Board

ABN AMRO announces anticipated changes to the composition of the Executive Board to strengthen its strategy execution.

ABN AMRO has posted a vacancy for a Chief Operations Officer (COO) in its Executive Board. The profile for the COO includes having primary responsibility for ABN AMRO's bank-wide operational performance and for accelerating change management in close collaboration with the other Executive Board members. The COO will head the central management of operations, including the Detecting Financial Crime department. An executive search process for a new COO will be initiated.

Following the departure of Gerard Penning, former Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and member of the Executive Board, an executive search process has been initiated to find a CHRO. The new CHRO will no longer sit on the Executive Board and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

The Employee Council has been asked for advice on the change in the composition and division of duties within the Executive Board.

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282



This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment

  • 20230201 ABN AMRO intends to change the composition of the Executive Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72be71d2-db70-46ee-9656-c76815f806cc)

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
ABN AMRO BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.