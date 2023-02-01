DJ Audited Results to 30 September 2022 and Notice of AGM

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Audited Results to 30 September 2022 and Notice of AGM 01-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 February 2023

Gledhow Investments plc

("Gledhow" or the "Company")

AQSE: GDH

Audited Final Results to 30 September 2022

Notice of Annual General Meeting The Company is pleased to present the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022. The directors continue to follow the same investment strategy, namely to invest in small to medium sized undervalued or fast growing companies, with the investment objective of achieving long term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Index. The Company had cash of GBP111,937 at the year-end (2021: GBP524,643). The pre-tax loss was GBP1,064,259 (2021: pre-tax profit of GBP841,890). During the year, on 25 February 2022, the Company bought back 9,949,084 Ordinary Shares to be held in treasury at 1.75 pence per share In what proved to be a difficult year in the stock market, the book value of the Company's investments declined by GBP920,657. The Company has continued to build up positions in AIM, LSE and Aquis Exchange traded companies, including those companies at early stages of development, and some pre-IPO investments. Of the companies in the portfolio at the year end, the Company held approximately 36% in AQSE Growth Market companies, approximately 56% in AIM and LSE quoted/listed companies, and a small percentage in private companies, having invested on a pre-IPO basis. The Directors caution that there is a historically perceived lack of liquidity generally in AQSE Growth Market traded companies and that these investments may not be readily realisable into cash. The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year end to 30 September 2022. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is set out at the back of the annual report and accounts, and can be found at the end of this announcement. The full audited financial results to 30 September 2022 will shortly be availably on the Company website at http:// www.gledhowinvestments.com/ G R Miller

Managing Director

31 January 2023

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 September 2022

2022 2021 GBP GBP Turnover 1,017,032 1,909,593 Cost of sales (2,010,355) (948,341) Gross (loss)/profit (993,323) 961,252 Administrative expenses (70,936) (119,632) (Loss)/profit before taxation (1,064,259) 841,890 Taxation 159,911 (159,959) (Loss)/profit for the financial year (904,348) 681,931 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (904,348) 681,931 Basic (loss)/profit per share (pence) (0.99)p 1.05p Diluted (loss)/profit per share (pence) (0.99)p 1.05p

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations. Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022

2022 2021 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 1,440,043 2,356,250 Debtors 165,059 108,456 Cash at bank and in hand 111,937 524,643 1,717,039 2,989,349 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (18,886) (212,713) Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities 1,698,153 2,776,636 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 975,714 975,714 Share premium account 384,408 384,408 Profit and loss account 288,063 1,366,546 Other reserve 49,968 49,968 Shareholders' funds - equity interests 1,698,153 2,776,636

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 31 January 2023. G R Miller

Director

Company No. 03848331 Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 September 2022

Profit and loss Share Share reserve Other capital premium reserve GBP Total GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 October 2020 490,000 71,122 640,513 94,070 1,295,705 Year ended 30 September 2021: Profit for the year - - 681,931 - 681,931 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 681,931 - 681,931 Credit to equity for equity settled share based payments - - - Transfer of share-based payment reserve on lapsed - 44,102 - (44,102) warrants - - - Share issue 485,714 364,286 - - 850,000 Share issue expenses - (51,000) - - (51,000) Balance at 30 September 2021 975,714 384,408 1,366,546 49,968 2,776,636 Year ended 30 September 2022: Loss for the year - - (904,348) - (904,348) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (904,348) - (904,348) Credit to equity for equity settled share based payments - - - - - Share buy back - held in treasury - - (174,135) - (174,135) Balance at 30 September 2022 975,714 384,408 288,063 49,968 1,698,153

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 September 2022

2022 2021 GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operations (1,448) (254,684) Taxation paid (160,010) (96,460) Net cash outflow from operating activities (161,458) (351,144) Investing activities Proceeds from disposal of investments 1,017,032 1,909,593 Purchase of investments (1,094,145) (2,215,202) Dividends received - - Net cash used in investing activities (77,113) (305,609) Financing activities Net proceeds from issue of shares - 799,000 Share buy back - held in treasury (174,135) - Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (174,135) 799,000 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (412,706) 142,247 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 524,643 382,396 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 111,937 524,643 Relating to: Cash at bank and in hand 111,937 524,743

Notice of Annual General Meeting

