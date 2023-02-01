Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Results to 30 September 2022 and Notice of AGM

DJ Audited Results to 30 September 2022 and Notice of AGM

1 February 2023

Gledhow Investments plc

("Gledhow" or the "Company")

AQSE: GDH

Audited Final Results to 30 September 2022

Notice of Annual General Meeting The Company is pleased to present the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022. The directors continue to follow the same investment strategy, namely to invest in small to medium sized undervalued or fast growing companies, with the investment objective of achieving long term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Index. The Company had cash of GBP111,937 at the year-end (2021: GBP524,643). The pre-tax loss was GBP1,064,259 (2021: pre-tax profit of GBP841,890). During the year, on 25 February 2022, the Company bought back 9,949,084 Ordinary Shares to be held in treasury at 1.75 pence per share In what proved to be a difficult year in the stock market, the book value of the Company's investments declined by GBP920,657. The Company has continued to build up positions in AIM, LSE and Aquis Exchange traded companies, including those companies at early stages of development, and some pre-IPO investments. Of the companies in the portfolio at the year end, the Company held approximately 36% in AQSE Growth Market companies, approximately 56% in AIM and LSE quoted/listed companies, and a small percentage in private companies, having invested on a pre-IPO basis. The Directors caution that there is a historically perceived lack of liquidity generally in AQSE Growth Market traded companies and that these investments may not be readily realisable into cash. The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year end to 30 September 2022. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is set out at the back of the annual report and accounts, and can be found at the end of this announcement. The full audited financial results to 30 September 2022 will shortly be availably on the Company website at http:// www.gledhowinvestments.com/ G R Miller

Managing Director

31 January 2023

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 September 2022

2022 2021 GBP GBP Turnover 1,017,032 1,909,593 Cost of sales (2,010,355) (948,341) Gross (loss)/profit (993,323) 961,252 Administrative expenses (70,936) (119,632) (Loss)/profit before taxation (1,064,259) 841,890 Taxation 159,911 (159,959) (Loss)/profit for the financial year (904,348) 681,931 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (904,348) 681,931 Basic (loss)/profit per share (pence) (0.99)p 1.05p Diluted (loss)/profit per share (pence) (0.99)p 1.05p

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations. Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022

2022 2021 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 1,440,043 2,356,250 Debtors 165,059 108,456 Cash at bank and in hand 111,937 524,643 1,717,039 2,989,349 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (18,886) (212,713) Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities 1,698,153 2,776,636 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 975,714 975,714 Share premium account 384,408 384,408 Profit and loss account 288,063 1,366,546 Other reserve 49,968 49,968 Shareholders' funds - equity interests 1,698,153 2,776,636

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 31 January 2023. G R Miller

Director

Company No. 03848331 Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 September 2022

Profit and loss Share Share reserve Other capital premium reserve GBP Total GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 October 2020 490,000 71,122 640,513 94,070 1,295,705 Year ended 30 September 2021: Profit for the year - - 681,931 - 681,931 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 681,931 - 681,931 Credit to equity for equity settled share based payments - - - Transfer of share-based payment reserve on lapsed - 44,102 - (44,102) warrants - - - Share issue 485,714 364,286 - - 850,000 Share issue expenses - (51,000) - - (51,000) Balance at 30 September 2021 975,714 384,408 1,366,546 49,968 2,776,636 Year ended 30 September 2022: Loss for the year - - (904,348) - (904,348) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (904,348) - (904,348) Credit to equity for equity settled share based payments - - - - - Share buy back - held in treasury - - (174,135) - (174,135) Balance at 30 September 2022 975,714 384,408 288,063 49,968 1,698,153

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 September 2022

2022 2021 GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operations (1,448) (254,684) Taxation paid (160,010) (96,460) Net cash outflow from operating activities (161,458) (351,144) Investing activities Proceeds from disposal of investments 1,017,032 1,909,593 Purchase of investments (1,094,145) (2,215,202) Dividends received - - Net cash used in investing activities (77,113) (305,609) Financing activities Net proceeds from issue of shares - 799,000 Share buy back - held in treasury (174,135) - Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (174,135) 799,000 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (412,706) 142,247 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 524,643 382,396 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 111,937 524,643 Relating to: Cash at bank and in hand 111,937 524,743

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Gledhow Investments plc ("the Company") will be held at 3.00 pm on 3 March 2023 at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE to consider the following resolutions of which numbers 1 to 5 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and numbers 6 and 7 as special resolutions: 1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2022. 2. To re-elect G H Melamet as a director of the Company. 3. To re-elect G R Miller as a director of the Company. 4. To re-appoint Wilson Wright LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to fix their remuneration. 5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution which will be proposed as an ordinary resolution:

That the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Act) to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company on and subject to such terms as the directors may determine up to a total nominal amount of GBP2,000,000, such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the date of the passing of this resolution unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting. The directors shall be entitled, under this authority, to make at any time prior to the expiry of this authority any offer or agreement which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after the expiry of this authority.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as special resolutions: 6. That, subject to the passing of resolution 5 in this notice, the directors be empowered under section 570of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) forcash under the authority given by resolution 5 in this notice as if sub-section 561(1) of the Act did not apply tosuch allotment, provided that this power shall be limited:a. to the allotment of equity securities in connection with an offer of such securities to holders of ordinary shares where the equity securities for which ordinary shares are respectively entitled to subscribeare proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of ordinary shares held by them, but subjectto such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation tofractional entitlements or any legal or practical problems under the laws of any overseas territory or therequirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and b. to the allotment (otherwise than under sub-paragraph (a) above) of equity securities for cash up to atotal nominal value of GBP2,000,000;

and shall expire on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or if earlier, 15 months after the date of passing this resolution, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities under such offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired. 7. That the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases within the meaningof section 693(4) of Companies Act 2006 (the Act) of its ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company("shares") on such terms and in such manner as the directors may from time to time determine, provided that:a. the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased is 13,143,351 being the number representing15% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, excluding ordinary shares held in treasury, at thedate of the meeting; b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid per share is 1p (being the nominal valueper share) and the maximum price which may be paid per share is an amount equal to 20% higher than the average of the middle market quotations per share as derived from the AQSE Growth Market for the fifteen business daysimmediately preceding the day on which the shares are purchased; c. the authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; and d. the Company may make a contract to purchase shares under the authority before the expiry of theauthority, and may make a purchase of shares under such contract even though the authority has ended.

By Order of the Board Registered Office:

3rd Floor

G H Melamet 80 Cheapside

Secretary London EC2V 6EE

Dated: 31 January 2023

Notes: 1. Shareholders, their duly appointed representatives or proxies are entitled to attend, speak and vote atthe AGM. A shareholder can appoint the Chairman of the meeting or anyone else as their proxy and their proxy neednot be a member of the Company. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to different ordinary shares. To appoint more than one proxy, the proxy form should be photocopied and completed for each proxy holder. The proxy holder's name should be written on theproxy form together with the number of shares in relation to which the proxy is authorised to act. The box on the proxy form must also be ticked to indicate that the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All proxy forms must be signed and, to be effective, must be lodged at the registered office of the company, oremailed to info@gledhowinvestments.com, not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting or any adjournedmeeting. 2. In accordance with Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, only those membersentered on the Company's register of members on the Company's register of members at 48 hours (excludingnon-business days) before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting shall be entitled to vote in respect ofthe number of shares registered in their names at that time. If the meeting is adjourned by more than 48 hours, then to be so entitled, a shareholder must be entered on the Company's Register of Members at the time which is 48hours (excluding non-business days) before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting or, if the Companygives notice of the adjourned meeting, at the time specified in that notice. 3. Forms of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed or anotarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and, to be valid, must reach the Company's registered officenot less than 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting. 4. As at the close of business on 30 January 2023, the Company's issued share capital comprised 97,571,428ordinary shares of 1p each, including 9,949,084 ordinary shares of 1p each held in treasury. Each ordinary share, excluding treasury shares, carries the right to one vote at a general meeting of the Company, and therefore thetotal number of voting rights in the Company as at the time and date given above is 87,622,344.

