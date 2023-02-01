

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) on Wednesday reported weak profit in its nine- month period, despite a rise in revenues.



In Japan, Hitachi shares were losing 1.12 percent to trade at 6,706 yen.



For the periode, the company reported a net profit attributable to stockholders of 292.2 billion yen or 306.66 yen per share, down from last year's 450.7 billion yen or 465.86 yen per share a year ago.



Attributable net profit in U.S. dollars were $2.20 billion or $2.31 per share.



Pre-tax income was 456.8 billion yen or $3.44 billion, less than last year's 593.2 billion yen.



Adjusted operating income, however, grew 9 percent to 527.4 billion yen or $4 billion from 484.4 billion yen in 2021. Adjusted EBITA was at 624.2 billion yen or $4.69 billion, up 9 percent from 575.2 billion yen last year.



The company generated revenues of 8.11 trillion yen or $60.97 billion, 10 percent higher than 7.35 trillion yen a year ago.



