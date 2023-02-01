

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia America, affiliated to South Korea's Kia Corp. (KIMTF.PK), reported Wednesday that it has sold 51,983 units in the month of January, up 22.3 percent from last year's 42,488 units.



The company noted that January marked its sixth consecutive monthly sales record with four of its SUV and utility nameplates, such as Niro, Sportage, Telluride and Carnival, as well as the Forte compact sedan posting best-ever January totals.



Sales of Kia's electrified models increased 128 percent over the same period last year.



Citing the strong beginning for 2023, Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America, said, 'It's poised to be another exciting year for the Kia brand with increased Telluride production, the new 2024 Seltos arriving soon1 and full production of the Sportage, EV6 and Niro.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.