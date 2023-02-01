DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEG2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.5114

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18651803

CODE: CEG2 LN

ISIN: LU1437015735

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEG2 LN Sequence No.: 219847

