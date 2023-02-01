Britvic plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

1 February 2023

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 31 January 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 259,140,399 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each ("Shares"). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.

The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.

The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADS's on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADS's are included within the total set out above.

The above figure of 259,140,399 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares under the Rules.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc

