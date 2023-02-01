Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Ticker-Symbol: B6S 
München
01.02.23
08:02 Uhr
8,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8009,15011:01
Dow Jones News
01.02.2023 | 10:01
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Total Voting Rights 01-Feb-2023 / 08:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

1 February 2023

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 31 January 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 259,140,399 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each ("Shares"). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.

The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.

The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADS's on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADS's are included within the total set out above.

The above figure of 259,140,399 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares under the Rules.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  219778 
EQS News ID:  1548149 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1548149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2023 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.