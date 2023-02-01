Prof. Jacques Séguin, Renowned Inventor of CoreValve, Joins Endoron Medical as Chairman of the Board

Distinguished surgeon and founder is known for successfully bringing medtech innovations to the market via acquisitions by major industry players

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Endoron Medical, ("Endoron"), a medical device company developing an innovative solution for endovascular repair of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA), today announced that Prof. Jacques Séguin will join its board of directors as chairman.

Séguin, Professor of Cardiac Surgery at Paris University, holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Medical History and has more than 20 years of experience performing over 4,000 open-heart surgeries and authoring more than 200 articles in peer-reviewed international medical journals.

Prof. Séguin is known for having made lasting contributions to the field of medical technology through the development of innovative solutions, including the self-expandable TAVR procedure, developed by CoreValve, a company he founded which was subsequently acquired by Medtronic for over $800 million in 2009. The CoreValve revalving system was the first TAVR (Transcatheter aortic valve replacement) system to receive the CE Mark in 2007 and has already helped 25,000 heart disease sufferers worldwide.[1]

Prof. Séguin was also part of the original team at ReCor Medical, a renal denervation company founded by Sofinnova Partners and acquired by the Japanese company Otsuka in 2018. Both CoreValve and ReCor Medical were funded by Sofinnova Partners at the series A stage. Prof. Seguin also founded Stentys and is currently the Chairman of Picardia, which are also companies backed by Sofinnova Partners,

"I'm honored to be joining Endoron to support the emergence of Aortoseal in clinical practice," he said. "The technology developed by Endoron mimics the hand-sewn graft of open surgery and is on track to solve the main issue of endovascular aneurysm repair: long-term durability. I'm convinced that Endoron is bringing a game-changing technology to the EVAR market with a very disruptive approach."

"We are proud and delighted to have Prof. Seguin join our board as chairman, at a pivotal time for the company," said Ronit Harpaz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Endoron. "With his extensive and successful track record in the medtech field, Prof. Séguin brings to Endoron a deep knowledge and expertise to help us advance our innovative technology to the clinic. We look forward to working together to provide AAA patients undergoing endovascular aneurysm repair with a long-lasting sealing and fixation solution for their endograft experience."

About Endoron Medical

Endoron Medical is a portfolio company of Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan. The company was seed financed by Sofinnova MD Start, the firm's in-house medtech accelerator. Endoron is developing an endovascular suturing device to prevent long-term complications in the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms. For further information, visit endoronmedical.com.

