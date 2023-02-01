Live In The Moment and Enjoy The Great Outdoors with OPPO's Reno8 Z 5G

OPPO is continuously revolutionizing its Reno series to provide users with the best quality camera at affordable prices

Equipped with upgraded portrait functionality, the Reno8 Z 5G unleashes its unlimited imaging power for users to capture every memorable moment in life

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the perfect outdoor shot, the Reno8 Z 5G is the ideal adventure companion to capture the unique spirit of the great outdoors with undisputed detail and clarity. Continuously exceeding expectations with every launch, OPPO strives to provide users with impressive camera capabilities, heavily backed by years of cutting-edge R&D in imaging technology.





Designed to offer users unlimited portrait styles at an entry-level affordable price point, the Reno8 Z 5G is equipped with impressive features including AI Portrait Retouching, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, Ultra-Clear Image, Flash Snapshot and more, to increase the overall imaging quality.

AI Portrait Retouching

With cooler temperatures gradually moving in, avid hikers and curious beginners are keen to get outdoors. Picture trekking along Hatta amidst Al Hajar Mountains, naturally, one would like to capture a memorable selfie of the group against breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The worry that one might not look their best for the picture during a strenuous physical activity or sport is completely erased with the Reno8 Z 5G's state-of-the-art AI Portrait Retouching feature.

Optimized to intelligently retouch the skin tone and makeup without any artificial or excessive brightening, the AI Portrait Retouching feature is updated based on survey feedback received from thousands of users regarding their beauty preferences and reservations. In group selfies, the Reno8 Z 5G can apply different retouching effects to each person individually and deliver natural and vivid selfies with high resolution and high saturation.

Flash Snapshot

Many are taking the opportunity to enjoy outdoor sports to stay active and fit during the winter months, but experience challenges shooting portrait pictures or videos in high-speed, moving environments. With the Flash Snapshot feature on the Reno8 Z 5G, users can capture crystal-clear images even when the subjects are in motion.

Out cycling with friends and wanting to seize the moment, just raise the Reno8 Z 5G and click the shutter. Receive a crystal-clear picture without worrying that the result will be blurry or out of focus. It's as simple as that, and the results are spectacular.

Dual-View Video

Everyone's been to a concert by a musician they love, singing along with their friends and enjoying the moment. The struggle for many is choosing between filming the entertainment or capturing the joyful moment of dancing with friends. The Dual-View Video feature eliminates that decision by allowing users to record videos from the front and rear cameras simultaneously, a superb tool for vlogging.

On the Reno8 Z 5G, this feature allows users to quickly switch between the front and rear camera, multiple split-screen modes, and draggable floating windows to provide even more creative possibilities for convenient and immersive videos.

The Reno8 Z 5G continues to provide an industry-leading portrait shooting device for photography enthusiasts, delivering high-quality images with its powerful camera features like AI Portrait Retouching, Flash Snapshot and Dual-View Video. Users can now capture memorable moments spent with family and friends outdoors, no matter the activity.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a 7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting-edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993801/OPPO_Reno8_Z_5G.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/live-in-the-moment-and-enjoy-the-great-outdoors-with-oppos-reno8-z-5g-301735847.html