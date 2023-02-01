

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to interest-rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.



Meanwhile, U.K. shop price inflation hit a record high in January as retailers offered fewer discounts amid rising input costs, data published by the British Retail Consortium showed earlier today.



The BRC- NielsenIQ shop price index rose 8.0 percent on a yearly basis in January following a 7.3 percent gain in December.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,785 after losing 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Trading and mining firm Glencore was marginally higher after reporting production figures for 2022 which were largely in line with guidance provided for in October.



Telecom major Vodafone Group fell 2.5 percent after Q3 revenue growth slowed.



Sports-betting and gaming group Entain rallied 2.4 percent after lifting its profit outlook.



Halma added 2.5 percent after announcing it has acquired a manufacturer of fire detection products in a £22m deal.



