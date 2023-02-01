Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Frankfurt
01.02.23
08:05 Uhr
23,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 10:24
90 Leser
Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 1

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

01 FEBRUARY 2023

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 January 2022, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,487,367 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,487,367.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2023 PR Newswire
