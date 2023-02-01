Kazia Therapeutics has released its Q223 activity report and provided a business update for the quarter. Q2 was marked by increased preclinical efforts towards exploring the applicability and efficacy of paxalisib in non-central nervous system (CNS) oncology indications such as melanoma and other solid tumors, including breast cancer. Post-period, Kazia announced a A$4.5m fund-raise through a two-stage private placement of 40.9m new shares (25.4m unconditional shares and 15.5m conditional shares) at A$0.11 per share. Management intends to use the proceeds to support its development programs (including the paxalisib GBM AGILE study due to readout in H2 CY23) and working capital requirements. The period-end net cash balance stood at A$4.4m and this, along with the A$4.5m fund-raise, should provide headroom into H2 CY23, based on current burn rates.

