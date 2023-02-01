Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
WKN: A3DV8N ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 Ticker-Symbol: 85V0 
Stuttgart
01.02.23
08:01 Uhr
36,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
01.02.2023 | 10:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - changes of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. Changes will take
effect as per 2 February 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:               GB00BMXNWH07     
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:               Noble Corporation  
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes: 134,680,847 shares  
-------------------------------------------------------
Reduction due to cancellation:  270,098 shares    
-------------------------------------------------------
Increase, exercise of warrants:  122 shares      
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:  134,410,871 shares  
-------------------------------------------------------
Exercise prices, warrants:    USD 19.27 - 15 shares
                 USD 23.13 - 94 shares
                 USD 0 - 13 shares  
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            USD 0.00001     
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            NOBLE        
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:           267224        
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
