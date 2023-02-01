Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 11:00
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, January 31

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

1 February 2023

END

