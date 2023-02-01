

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were slightly higher on Wednesday after having rebounded from early weakness to settle on a firm note on Tuesday.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.1 percent to $85.53 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $79.09.



Oil prices received some support today after data showed that demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in November.



Improved manufacturing data from China also bolstered hopes for demand recovery in the world's second-largest economy.



The upside remained capped somewhat after industry body American Petroleum Institute (API) reported large crude and product builds.



Crude oil inventories rose by another 6.33 million barrels last week on top of last week's 3+ million-barrel build, the API report revealed.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release official stockpiles data later in the day.



Investors also awaited the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting along with a slew of central bank decisions for directional cues.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.