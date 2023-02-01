

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts on Wednesday, on hopes that the Federal Reserve will moderate the pace of tightening at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting later in the day.



Markets expect a quarter-point rate hike by the Fed, to a 4.5 percent - 4.75 percent range.



Overnight data showing a drop in labor costs cemented expectations for a smaller 25 basis-point hike by the central bank.



China manufacturing activity improved in January, further underpinning the risk sentiment.



While the official manufacturing PMI moved to expansion from a 34-month low in the previous month, the Caixin survey showed that factory activity shrank more slowly than in the previous month.



The aussie rose to 2-day highs of 0.7082 against the greenback and 92.24 against the yen, off its early lows of 0.7037 and 91.49, respectively. The aussie may test resistance around 0.72 against the greenback and 94.00 against the yen.



The aussie edged up to 1.5358 against the euro, after falling to 1.5424 in early deals. The aussie is seen finding resistance around the 1.49 mark.



The aussie advanced to 0.9420 against the loonie, from an 8-day low of 0.9372 hit at 9:30 pm ET. On the upside, 0.96 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



The aussie was up against the kiwi, at a 6-day high of 1.0985. If the aussie rises further, it may find resistance around the 1.12 level.



Looking ahead, Eurozone CPI for January and jobless rate for December are due in the European session.



U.S. ADP private payrolls data for January is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET.



U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for January and construction spending for December are set for release in the New York session.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.