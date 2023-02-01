DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 272.6189
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1964165
CODE: CG1 LN
ISIN: FR0010655712
