Blockchain Messaging Apps Market to be Worth $536.5 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blockchain messaging apps market size is expected to reach USD 536.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for data privacy and increasing advancements in Web 3.0 across the globe is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, according to the Electric Capital Developer Report 2021, more than 18,416 monthly active Web3 developers are working on open-source crypto and Web 3.0 projects.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The android segment dominated the market in 2021. Android is a cost-effective and high-functionality operating system preferred by individuals, contributing to the segment's growth.

The message segment dominated the market in 2021. The rising demand for secured and decentralized blockchain-based messaging apps from businesses and individuals is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The individual segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the growing popularity of cryptocurrency and features such as requesting money and transferring cryptocurrency through chat to other contacts.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register rapid growth during the forecast period. The increasing digitalization and adoption of new technologies across the region are expected to increase the adoption of blockchain messaging apps.

Read 150-page market research report, "Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operating System (Android, iOS), By Application (Message, Payment), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Growth & Trends

The rapid rise in access to the internet and frequent development in internet speed with the deployment of the 5G and 6G technologies are further expected to fuel the market's growth. For instance, according to DataReportal 2022, around 5.07 billion people worldwide have access to and use the internet, equivalent to almost 63.5% of the total world's population. Furthermore, the inadequate security offered by traditional messaging platforms is expected to create demand for blockchain messaging apps owing to their high-security feature.

Furthermore, the increasing advancements in decentralized messaging applications, such as the addition of features, including crypto wallet and payments, among others is expected to drive the market's growth. For instance, in April 2022, a blockchain-based decentralized computer network technology designed by Telegram known as Open Network (TON) announced the addition of a bot. With this addition of bot, Telegram enabled its users to send cryptocurrency to other users through chat.

The global COVID-19 outbreak has been favorable to market growth. The growing use of social media and the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic created immense opportunities for the market to grow in future years. Moreover, the increasing awareness among users about the exploitation of privacy has resulted in a growing demand for alternative messaging platforms, such as blockchain chatting apps.

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Segmentation

For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global blockchain messaging apps market based on operating system, application, end-user, and region

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market - Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

iOS

Android

Others

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Payment

Message

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Individual

Business

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Blockchain Messaging Apps Market

CYBER DUST

Status

Crypviser

Sappchat.com

Signal

Solana Foundation

Crypto-Chat

Telegram

Beepo LLC

CryptoDATA

Blockchain in Retail Banking Market - The global blockchain in retail banking market size is expected to reach USD 140.26 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 83.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in the fintech industry, the IT industry revolution, the rise in competition, and evolving customer expectations are some of the reasons that are driving the market growth. Retail banks are focusing on adopting digital transformation and advanced technologies to streamline their business process and customer offerings, which bodes well for the adoption of blockchain in retail banking.

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market - The global Web 3.0 blockchain market size is expected to reach USD 33.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 47.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The ability of web 3.0 to authorize the users to use the decentralized blockchain technology for accessing the decentralized applications is the major factor driving the market growth. Web 3.0 provides perception based on the users' search content and allows them to control their data on websites.

Blockchain Technology Market - The global blockchain technology market size is expected to reach USD 1,431.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 87.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing digitalization across the BFSI sector. Furthermore, the growing use of contactless blockchain digital ticketing at various events is expected to drive the market. The growing use of cryptocurrency worldwide is also anticipated to drive market growth. This is because cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and bitcoin, operate on blockchain technology. The demand for cryptocurrency is increasing due to benefits, such as easy transactions, inflation hedge, and enhanced security.

