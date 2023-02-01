Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591260 ISIN: NO0010063308 Ticker-Symbol: TEQ 
Tradegate
01.02.23
11:30 Uhr
9,618 Euro
-0,126
-1,29 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5629,64012:00
9,5689,63412:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2023 | 11:46
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telenor: Sale of 30% of the Norwegian Fibre business completed

Fornebu, 1 February 2023 - Telenor today closes the transaction to divest 30 percent of newly established Telenor Fiber AS, in Norway to a consortium led by KKR, investing through its Core Infrastructure strategy, with Oslo Pensjonsforsikring as co-investor.

The agreed sales price is based on an enterprise value of NOK 36.1 billion for the Norwegian fibre business which had a proforma EBITDA of NOK 1.7 billion in 2021.

"This transaction is an important milestone in our new strategy of reshaping Telenor. We are showing the value in Telenor's infrastructure while safeguarding future investments in Norway's fibre. This will benefit Norwegian consumers, who can receive modern and robust connectivity as Telenor continues to strengthen is offerings", says Jannicke Hilland, EVP of Telenor Infrastructure.

The divestment of 30 percent generates proceeds of NOK 10.8 billion to Telenor and as previously communicated Telenor intends to use part of the proceeds for share buy backs.

The transaction is in line with Telenor's strategy to secure a continued high paced fibre roll out in Norway in the coming years while at the same time crystallising the value of the infrastructure business. Telenor aims to capture a substantial share of the remaining fibre market in Norway and will continue to strengthen fibre coverage in Norway and provide consumers with increased access to high speed fixed, mobile and TV offerings.

KKR has significant expertise in digital infrastructure and shares a long-term perspective on the Nordic telecoms market.

"We are very excited to invest and contribute to the long-term development of Telenor's fibre strategy and infrastructure, building on KKR's significant experience within digital infrastructure investing", says Julian Barratt-Due, Director, European Infrastructure at KKR.

Investor Relations:

Øystein Myrvold, +47 99 23 04 60

Håkon Hatlevik, +47 90 14 60 70

Media contact:

David Fidjeland, +47 93 46 72 24


Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.