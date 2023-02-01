BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Director Declaration



As part of the Board's ongoing succession plans, it has been agreed that Mr Twiston-Davies, Chairman, and Mr Sarmad Zok, Non-executive Director, will not seek re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting expected to be held in February 2024. The Board regularly reviews its policy on director appointments and regularly considers the Board composition to ensure that that a suitable balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity is achieved to enable the Board to effectively discharge its duties.



