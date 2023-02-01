Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
01.02.2023
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 1

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Director Declaration

As part of the Board's ongoing succession plans, it has been agreed that Mr Twiston-Davies, Chairman, and Mr Sarmad Zok, Non-executive Director, will not seek re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting expected to be held in February 2024. The Board regularly reviews its policy on director appointments and regularly considers the Board composition to ensure that that a suitable balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity is achieved to enable the Board to effectively discharge its duties.


Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

1 February 2023


END

