MarketDecipher.com: Sports Memorabilia & Trading Cards Market touch $35 Billion Mark in 2023 and is expected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.8%: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Report "Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis and Forecast Report, 2022 - 2032" shows insights and data published by Market Decipher. The report comprises the market size of the Sports Memorabilia and Sports Trading Cards Market. Sports memorabilia demand has risen considerably as a result of digitalization, fuelled by the Covid epidemic, and easy access to collectibles via reputable online marketplaces. Sports memorabilia industry along with trading cards is expected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.





"The accessibility of internet-enabled devices and the availability of several sports channels are all contributing to the rise of the worldwide sports memorabilia market. Market Decipher reveals that the growing geriatric population coupled with the remarkable increase in interest in collectibles, especially among the population, which will raise the demand for Sports Memorabilia around the globe. eBay benefited greatly from the lockdown events that caused a significant increase in internet sales. For wealth management and investment firms and grading services industry future growth is expected to be rapid, hence sports memorabilia market has enormous potential in North America and Asia Pacific region."

-Chandradeep Singh, Lead Analyst, Market Decipher

This report provides meticulous insights into key segments, product specifications and, analysis, changing trends, and key features such as gross margin, revenue & cost. It provides key statistics on the market status of the Sports Memorabilia and Trading Cards manufacturers, highlighting influential leading players, market scope, and key developments. The report also gives a telescopic view of opportunities and constraints while projecting the growth matrix and global developments with regional insights, and provides noteworthy data for future events, mergers, and acquisitions with trending innovation and business policies and market environment in these markets.

Sports Memorabilia Market

Prices for sports memorabilia have risen dramatically in recent years as a result of a variety of factors, including the growing affluence of baby boomers and the importance of millennials in the market. Massive markets for sports trading cards are emerging in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East as a result of increasing urbanization and growth in developing countries.

Industry Segmentation for Sports Memorabilia Market

NFT Sports Collectible Type (Image NFTs, Video NFTs, Other NFTs); Sports Memorabilia Market by Type (Figurines (Bobble Head and Statues), Hats And Caps, Jersey, Clothing And Uniform (Jersey and Sneakers), Flags And Banners Bats (All Types), Balls (All Types), Prints And Posters, Other Sports Equipment); Sports memorabilia Market by sports (Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer/Football, Hockey, Tennis, Cycling, Boxing, Auto Racing, Others); NFT Sports collectibles by sports (Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer/Football, Hockey, Tennis, Cycling, Boxing, Auto Racing, Others); Sports Trading Cards Market by Type (Character Card, Image Card, Autograph Card, Others); Sales Channel (Licensed Sellers, Specialized Collectibles Web Portals, Online Shopping Websites, Offline Retails)

Sports Trading Cards Market

Because of technological advancements and an increase in consumer interest in new, modern, and historical cards, the market for sports trading cards is rising. Furthermore, sports card investing has been shown to provide traders with extremely impressive earnings as well as an increase in the number of events with big prize pools that give profitable growth opportunities over the long run. The highest market share was held by North America, followed by Europe. Because of the popularity of sports and entertainment trading cards, sports trading cards are predicted to rise in popularity in the region

Industry Segmentation for Sports Trading Cards Market

Sports Trading Cards Market by Age Group Analysis (Teenager, Adult); Type Analysis (Physical Cards, NFT Cards); Card Type Analysis (Character Card, Image Card, Autograph Card, Others); Sales Channel Analysis (Licensed Collectible Manufacturers, Specialized Collectibles Marketplace, E-commerce Portals, Offline Retail, and Auction Houses)

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Sales of Messi and Mbappe cards increase during and after the World Cup. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe wowed the globe with their clash in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, and it appears that many fans and collectors wanted a piece of history.

, Sales of Messi and Mbappe cards increase during and after the World Cup. and wowed the globe with their clash in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, and it appears that many fans and collectors wanted a piece of history. In December 2022 , early in 2023, Goldin and its parent business, Collectors, will launch two new online marketplaces for sports cards, memorabilia, and other collectibles. Collectors will be able to offer things on both the new Goldin Marketplace and Weekly Auction, which will be linked to the company's vault. The Marketplace will be designed for products worth $100 and higher, however items as cheap as $5 can be offered.

, early in 2023, Goldin and its parent business, Collectors, will launch two new online marketplaces for sports cards, memorabilia, and other collectibles. Collectors will be able to offer things on both the new Goldin Marketplace and Weekly Auction, which will be linked to the company's vault. The Marketplace will be designed for products worth and higher, however items as cheap as can be offered. In December 2022 , one of the nine 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookie cards graded PSA 9 sold for $3,192,000 , breaking the previous record for the most expensive Mickey Mantle trading card ever sold.

, one of the nine 1951 Bowman rookie cards graded PSA 9 sold for , breaking the previous record for the most expensive trading card ever sold. In November 2022 , Lionel Messi , the soccer star, has joined Sorare, the French nonfungible token trading game, as an investor and brand ambassador.

, , the soccer star, has joined Sorare, the French nonfungible token trading game, as an investor and brand ambassador. In December 2022 , Triller, the premier AI-powered creative platform and owner of combat sports brands such as Triller Fight Club and BKFC, and Epik, the maker of the world's best digital products and NFTs, are thrilled to announce the Showdown NFT Collection will be available on Binance NFT on December 10th .

, Triller, the premier AI-powered creative platform and owner of combat sports brands such as Triller Fight Club and BKFC, and Epik, the maker of the world's best digital products and NFTs, are thrilled to announce the Showdown NFT Collection will be available on Binance NFT on . In July 2022 , GodLike Esports entered into an exclusive, first-of-its-kind strategic agreement with Bengaluru-headquartered esports fan engagement startup STAN to enable them to provide Official Licensed Digital Collectibles services for GodLike BGMI team's fans and followers.

, GodLike Esports entered into an exclusive, first-of-its-kind strategic agreement with Bengaluru-headquartered esports fan engagement startup STAN to enable them to provide Official Licensed Digital Collectibles services for GodLike BGMI team's fans and followers. In June 2022 , Three Denver-area craft beer companies-Resolute Brewing Company, Denver Beer Company, and Great Divide Brewing Company-have collaborated for a timely entry into the NFT game, offering up a unique NFT tied to a real-life benefit.

, Three Denver-area craft beer companies-Resolute Brewing Company, Denver Beer Company, and Great Divide Brewing Company-have collaborated for a timely entry into the NFT game, offering up a unique NFT tied to a real-life benefit. In June 2022 , Global e-commerce firm, eBay Inc, announced that it bought a UK-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Known Origin, to push further into digital collectibles.

, Global e-commerce firm, eBay Inc, announced that it bought a UK-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Known Origin, to push further into digital collectibles. In July 2022 , Facebook started testing a brand-new digital collectibles page with a small group of producers in the US. The news has given a sip of energy drink to the crypto and NFT market.

Report Details:

Number of Pages: 220

Number of Tables: 50

Number of Charts and Graphs: 80

Key Report Takeaways:

Estimation/projections/forecast for revenue (2022 - 2032)

Data breakdown for every Industry segment (2022 - 2032)

Gross margin and profitability analysis of companies

Impact Of COVID-19 On the Sports Memorabilia & Trading Cards Market

Business trend and expansion analysis

Competition analysis/market share

Product Innovation Listing

Client list and case studies

Market entry strategy

