Robert August, a Chicago-based retailer of luxury men's footwear, has a new line of wingtip golf shoes that can all be customized.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - Robert August has taken inspiration from the latest on-the-greens fashion cues in the development and design of their new men's wingtip golf shoes. Robert August is reimagining this classic shoe - which gets its name for the additional overlay of leather on the toe that creates a W or a wing shape - for the golfing greens and creating it in a selection of both timeless and modern finishes and colors.

More information is available at https://augustapparel.com/product-category/mto/mens/golf-shoes





The launch of Robert August's new wingtip golf shoe collection follows on from a recent style report from Real Men, Real Style. The popular platform recommended the wingtip shoe as the perfect way for men to elevate their style without looking too formal.

Robert August knows that contemporary men's golfing fashion is moving away from the rigid and excessively polished looks of previous eras into more playful and edgy styles, which is why they recommend the wingtip as a stylish and casually refined footwear choice.

The brand has designed a new selection of base models in a variety of profiles and popular shades, like black, brown, midnight blue, cognac, and burgundy. However, because all of Robert August's new wingtip golf shoes are made to order in their reputable Spanish artisan workshop, they can also be customized.

Through the brand's new online 'Design Your Own' interface, shoppers can choose the heel type, toe shape, colors, laces, and finishes of their new golf shoe, with soft two-tone looks like the artisan hand patina available, as well as bold textures like genuine python.

Robert August is confident that shoppers will enjoy the improved style, comfort, and performance of their new wingtip golf shoes as they make them by hand using the time-honored standard of quality shoemaking, the Goodyear welt.

All the brand's new wingtip golf shoes also come with Softspikes® cleats as standard.

A spokesperson for Robert August said, "Our new men's wingtips are stylish and sophisticated shoes that are perfect for the greens. Made with high-quality materials, these shoes are sure to last you for many years to come. The unique design of our wingtip will make you stand out from the rest, while the comfortable fit will keep you feeling great during a long day of golfing."

More details can be found at https://augustapparel.com/product-category/mto/mens/golf-shoes

