Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEGN ISIN: LU1778762911 Ticker-Symbol: 639 
Xetra
01.02.23
11:52 Uhr
103,00 Euro
+0,84
+0,82 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,04103,6013:04
102,98103,3613:04
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 12:48
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Limak; Barcelona FC: FC BARCELONA AND LIMAK SIGN AGREEMENT TO CONSTRUCT SPOTIFY CAMP NOU STADIUM

Club President, Joan Laporta, and the President of Limak, Nihat Özdemir, attend contract-signing

The Turkey-based international company to take charge of construction works on Spotify Camp Nou, set to begin next June

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Barcelona has officially signed an agreement with Limak for the construction of its Spotify Camp Nou stadium. The Turkey-based company will be taking charge of the restructuring works, set to begin next June as soon as the football season is over. The Board of Directors ratified and announced their decision last Monday 9 January 2023.

The agreement was officially signed on Tuesday in the Josep Sunyol presidential box by Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and Nihat Özdemir, President of Limak Holdings, together with Haldun Firat Köktürk, a member of the Limak Yatirim board. Laporta was also joined by members of the Club's Board of Directors. The signing ceremony was attended by the Turkish Ambassador in Spain, Burak Akçapar, and the Turkish Consul in Barcelona, Selen Evcit. Limak's President was also joined by Chair of Limak Holding, Ebru Özdemir, and Vice-President of Limak Holding, Serdar Bacaksiz.

This agreement now confirms the adjudication of a project that will play a key role in shaping the club's future.

Statement by Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona

"The new stadium will be the jewel in the crown of Espai Barça. It will transform and modernise one of the most important sports facilities in Catalonia for the first time since the 1992 Olympic Games. The new Spotify Camp Nou is the legacy we will leave to future generations of Barcelona fans."

"Construction of the new stadium entails a great professional responsibility for both parties, Club and Limak, which we assume with the maximum guarantees of success until the month of November 2024, coinciding with Barça's 125th anniversary."

Statement by Nihat Özdemir, President of Limak

"The signing marks a new chapter for the Club and for Limak. We cherish the great responsibility of upgrading Spotify Camp Nou. It is not only important to FC Barcelona and its fans, but also to the city of Barcelona and Catalonia. Following a competitive tender process, this project shows that we can broaden Limak's vision and horizons. This incredible project motivates us to complete a facility that all people of Barcelona will be able to feel proud of."

Press contact:
Evrim Ergin
eergin@limak.com.tr
+90 533 377 53 21
press@limak.com.tr

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fc-barcelona-and-limak-sign-agreement-to-construct-spotify-camp-nou-stadium-301735978.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.