SHREK THE MUSICAL To play 14 performances at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center (JACC)

A BIG THUMBS UP FOR SHREK

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamWorks Theatricals and Broadway Entertainment Group are pleased to announce a brand new production of Shrek The Musical. Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions, This exciting new production is coming to Kuwait for the very first time. As described by USA Today, as a "BIG FUN HIT!" and by the Mirror as "JOYOUS. THE MOST FUN YOU'LL EVER. A MONSTER HIT!"





ENCHANTED BY SHREK

SHREK THE MUSICAL is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animation film that started it all. This 90 minute fun filled musical spectacular is perfect for all the family. In the Kingdom of Far Far Away; fall in love with all your favourite characters from the movies - brought to life on stage with all the fairytale characters you know and love as they travel to Duloc, fight dragons and even maybe find true love.

"We are thrilled that SHREK THE MUSICAL will be performed in places it's never been before" said DreamWorks Theatricals, "and for families all over the world to experience their favorite ogre and fairy tale creatures live on stage."

THE SHOW THAT LEAVES RIVALS GREEN WITH ENVY

SHREK THE MUSICAL features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole, Good People), music by Olivier Award-winner Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Caroline, or Change). SHREK THE MUSICAL is choreographed by Hannah Mcfarlene and directed by Nick Wilkinson. Costumes are the Tony Award winner design by Tim Hatley (Private Lives, Spamalot).

Shrek The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). www.mtishows.com

SHREK THE MUSICAL will play Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center (JACC) for 14 performances only, 2nd February - 11th February 2023

Tickets are now available at https://www.jacc-kw.com/ar/

ABOUT DREAMWORKS THEATRICALS

DreamWorks Theatricals, a division of DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc., was established in 2007 to develop and execute live stage and arena show productions inspired by the Company's franchise properties.

ABOUT BROADWAY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP FZ LLC

Broadway Entertainment Group (BEG) is a unique organization that integrates intellectual property, produces and presents first-class entertainment internationally. With an established network of international venues and presenters over the years, BEG has successfully expanded into the emerging markets of theMiddle East, South and Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

BEG is currently touring The Little Prince and DreamWorks' Shrek the Musical. Past musical productions include: The Phantom of the Opera at Dubai Opera, The Wizard of Oz, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Sister Act, Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS and Evita, Broken Wings, Thriller! Live, Formidable! Aznavour, Spamalot, Ghost the Musical, Kinky Boots, The Illusionists, and The Kite Runner.

Chief Executive Officer, Liz Koops has produced shows internationally for over 25 years and toured productions in 40 countries including: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, Slava's Snowshow, Catapult, Fosse, Bounce, Circus Oz, Shaolin Kung Fu Warriors, Dein Perry's Tap Dogs, Gumboots, Lady Salsa, Fosse and Mum's the Word, Miss Saigon, Starlight Express, Chicago, Jerry Seinfeld,Eddie Izzard, Ningali, Lift Off Live, Lano and Woodley, Paul Capsis, Lady Chatterely's Lover, Lady Salsa, Wadaicho Ichiro, Annie Sprinkle, Rudy Coby and the Royal National Theatre's production of An Inspector Calls.

Broadway Entertainment Group operates from Dubai, Australia, Asia and the UK.

For more information about Broadway Entertainment Group FZ LLC visit: www.broadwayentertainmentgroup.com

ABOUT SHEIKH JABER AL-AHMED CULTURAL CENTER

Sheik Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center is an architectural and cultural landmark in the heart of Kuwait that opened in 2016 and aims to highlight and showcase local and international arts and creations and is a national center for culture in the country. It consists of 4 buildings with attractive jewel-inspired design and contains theatres, conference halls, concert halls, exhibition halls and restaurants surrounded by parks and green spaces

CONTACT:

Contact number: 22060880

Email: info@jacc-kw.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829320/Jaber_Al_Ahmed_Cultural_Centre_Logo.jpg

