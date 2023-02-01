

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Humana Inc (HUM):



Earnings: -$71 million in Q4 vs. -$60 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.46 per share Revenue: $22.44 billion in Q4 vs. $21.05 billion in the same period last year.



