Correction: Resumption of trading in Panevežio statybos trestas shares

Corrected: the title has been corrected Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 01-02-2023 from 14.20 EET with an open call auction. Order management will be possible at 14:10 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 14:20 EET. The inside information was announced by the Company publicly. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.