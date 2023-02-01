Anzeige
Resumption of trading in Panevežio statybos trestas shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB
shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 01-02-2023 from 14.20 EET with an
open call auction. 

Order management will be possible at 14:10 EET, and Continuous trading will
start at 14:20 EET. 

The inside information was announced by the Company publicly.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
