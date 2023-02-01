Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 1
[01.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,979,000.00
|EUR
|0
|209,461,411.34
|8.7352
|31.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|888,017.31
|88.097