EndoQuest Robotics and VirtaMed Announce Partnership to Develop Endoluminal Robotic Training Simulator

New Endoluminal Surgical Simulator highlights commitment to support professional training in advancing innovative technology for endoluminal robotic surgeries.

HOUSTON, TX & ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / EndoQuest Robotics, Inc., developer of the world's first flexible endoluminal surgical robotic system and VirtaMed AG, a world leader in the most realistic surgical simulation training, announced a partnership to develop an advanced robotic surgical training simulator to support skills and procedural training for EndoQuest's Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System.

With the development of EndoQuest's revolutionary technology, a new frontier of even less invasive surgery is upon us. Flexible Endoluminal Robotic Surgery represents the next major advancement in minimally invasive surgery that will reshape the way physicians perform operations and will potentially set a new bar for patient outcomes, complication rates, recovery time, and cost of care. EndoQuest is developing an advanced flexible robotic platform and establishing a new paradigm that enables scar-free surgery. The EndoQuest System will eliminate the need for external skin incisions or the need to cut through healthy tissue to treat diseased tissue and truly enables minimally invasive surgery to become even less invasive.

"The aim of simulation is to standardize best practices to ultimately improve clinical outcomes using skill and procedural-based metrics while reducing the learning curve to becoming proficient with the system," said Chris Klecher, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Clinical Development at EndoQuest. "We are committed to physician training, which we believe is paramount to introducing our novel advanced robotic platform. Virtual reality-based simulation offers physicians the opportunity to acquire the necessary skills to become technically competent prior to use in a real-world clinical setting."

While simulation has been widely used in minimally invasive surgery to train physicians learning new skills and procedures, the simulator to be developed in partnership between VirtaMed and EndoQuest will be the first of its kind. "We are excited to partner with EndoQuest to help surgeons become proficient with Flexible Endoluminal Robotic Surgery and to reach optimal patient outcomes from the very first patient treated with this amazing technology," said Stefan Tuchschmid, PhD, co-CEO and Founder at VirtaMed. "It's a thrill to step up to the challenge and use our 20+ years of experience to provide the most realistic surgical simulation, this time combining simulation technologies from both endoscopic and robotic surgery."

About EndoQuest

EndoQuest Robotics, Inc., is developing the Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System, the world's first flexible endoluminal robotic surgical system, to provide therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons the ability to perform upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery less-invasively through a trans-oral or trans-anal approach. EndoQuest's robotic platform combines the flexibility of endoscopy that can navigate the curvature of patients' anatomy with instrumentation that allows the physician to use a conventional two-handed surgical technique. The EndoQuest ELS System will have further potential applications in a range of minimally invasive surgeries including appendectomy and cholecystectomy that can be performed with no external incisions. For additional information, visit www.endoquestrobotics.com.

About VirtaMed

VirtaMed offers the most realistic surgical simulators with inherent modularity, such that surgical proficiency is developed in a risk-free, lower-cost and scalable training environment. We enable our medical device and robotics partners to delight their customers with the most relevant, customized training content, use their preferred hardware and work according to their preferred commercial model. Since 2007, we have developed leading solutions for training outside the operating room because we believe healthcare professionals should never have to perform a procedure for the first time on a patient. For more information, visit www.virtamed.com.

EndoQuest's ELS System is under development, has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not for commercial sale in the United?States.

