Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

IoT leader doubles revenue in two years to more than $1 billion

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2022. Revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at $257 million, up 23% year-on-year. Silicon Labs saw full-year revenue growth across both its Industrial & Commercial and Home & Life product groups.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's execution in doubling our organic revenue in two years to more than $1 billion annually, while at the same time increasing our design wins by 120%," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "The strength of our opportunity funnel and design win pipeline gives us confidence in our ability to continue expanding our leadership position in IoT while navigating the current economic uncertainty."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $257 million, up 23% year-on-year

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $157 million, up 36% year-on-year

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $100 million, up 8% year-on-year

Gross margin of 61% was favorable due to strong product, pricing, and customer mix in the quarter

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 61%

GAAP R&D expenses were $87 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $47 million

GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 9%

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.76

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $70 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $39 million

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 19%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.31

Business Highlights

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) announced the release of Matter 1.0, the application layer protocol developed specifically to address device interoperability within the smart home. Silicon Labs is the leading semiconductor company code contributor to Matter, and as of the end of 2022, claims 86% of Matter over Thread's industry certifications. Silicon Labs has become a one-stop resource for Matter devices, border routers, and bridges so developers can easily bridge Matter to other IoT development platforms like Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, and Z-Wave while leveraging their experience with Silicon Labs' hardware and tools.

Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson was elected Chair of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

Completed the buyback of $200 million of the company's shares in the quarter, resulting in the retirement of 1.6 million shares and bringing the total share repurchase activity since the announcement of the divestiture in April 2021 to more than $2 billion, retiring more than 25% of the then outstanding shares.

Business Outlook

The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $242 to $252 million . The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 63%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $139 million

GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 31%

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.36 to $0.46

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 63%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $111 million

Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 23%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.07 to $1.17

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through March 1, 2023, online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 2355666.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including between Russia and Ukraine ), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including conflict between Taiwan and China ); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China ); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

December 31, 2022

January 1,

2022

Revenues $ 257,325

$ 208,680

$ 1,024,106

$ 720,860

Cost of revenues 100,028

80,849

381,549

295,468

Gross profit 157,297

127,831

642,557

425,392

Operating expenses:















Research and development 86,649

71,705

332,326

273,208

Selling, general and administrative 46,573

53,487

190,971

185,022

Operating expenses 133,222

125,192

523,297

458,230

Operating income (loss) 24,075

2,639

119,260

(32,838)

Other income (expense):















Interest income and other, net 4,299

2,595

13,915

5,696

Interest expense (1,849)

(6,628)

(6,723)

(31,033)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 26,525

(1,394)

126,452

(58,175)

Provision for income taxes 1,579

884

38,450

13,427

Equity-method earnings 415

7,791

3,400

13,728

Income (loss) from continuing operations 25,361

5,513

91,402

(57,874)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes --

(8,611)

--

2,175,273



















Net income (loss) $ 25,361

$ (3,098)

$ 91,402

$ 2,117,399



















Basic earnings (loss) per share:















Continuing operations $ 0.78

$ 0.14

$ 2.61

$ (1.35)

Net income $ 0.78

$ (0.08)

$ 2.61

$ 49.44



















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:















Continuing operations $ 0.76

$ 0.13

$ 2.54

$ (1.35)

Net income $ 0.76

$ (0.08)

$ 2.54

$ 47.78



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:















Basic 32,542

38,965

35,086

42,830

Diluted 33,265

41,031

36,042

44,315

























Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present, and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Termination Costs & Other

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$257,325





















































Gross profit

157,297

61.1 %

$318

$ --

$ --

$157,615

61.3 %





























Research and development

86,649

33.7 %

9,378

6,724

873

69,674

27.1 %





























Selling, general and administrative

46,573

18.1 %

7,601

19

(279)

39,232

15.2 %





























Operating income

24,075

9.4 %

17,297

6,743

594

48,709

18.9 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Termination Costs & Other*

Equity-Method Investment Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure

Net income

$25,361

$17,297

$6,743

$594

$(414)

$(6,047)

$43,534

































Diluted shares outstanding

33,265





















33,265

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.76





















$ 1.31





* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending April 1, 2023



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

63 %

0 %

63 %













Operating expenses

$139

$(28)

$111













Effective tax rate

31 %

(8) %

23 %













Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.36

$0.71

$1.07













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.46

$0.71

$1.17



** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.6 million, intangible asset amortization of $6.5 million, termination costs of $5.4 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022

January 1,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,915

$1,074,623 Short-term investments 692,024

964,582 Accounts receivable, net 71,437

98,313 Inventories 100,417

49,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,570

51,748 Total current assets 1,461,363

2,238,573 Property and equipment, net 152,016

146,516 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 84,907

118,978 Other assets, net 94,753

77,839 Total assets $2,169,428

$2,958,295







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 89,860

$ 47,327 Current portion of convertible debt, net --

450,599 Deferred revenue and returns liability 6,780

13,849 Other current liabilities 89,136

157,052 Total current liabilities 185,776

668,827 Convertible debt, net 529,573

-- Other non-current liabilities 49,071

77,044 Total liabilities 764,420

745,871 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 31,994 and 38,481 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 3

4 Retained earnings 1,415,693

2,214,839 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,688)

(2,419) Total stockholders' equity 1,405,008

2,212,424 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,169,428

$2,958,295

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

2022

January 1,

2022 Operating Activities





Net income $ 91,402

$2,117,399 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations:





Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes --

(2,175,273) Depreciation of property and equipment 22,524

18,051 Amortization of other intangible assets 34,071

44,505 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,003

22,767 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt 3

3,370 Stock -based compensation expense 60,510

56,842 Equity-method earnings (3,400)

(13,728) Deferred income taxes (18,240)

(3,414) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 26,876

(3,144) Inventories (51,044)

(1,510) Prepaid expenses and other assets (31,240)

44,664 Accounts payable 36,797

(7,704) Other current liabilities and income taxes (12,738)

2,109 Deferred revenue and returns liability (7,069)

863 Other non-current liabilities (9,181)

(14,599) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 141,274

91,198







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (607,237)

(1,541,971) Sales of marketable securities 223,354

250,075 Maturities of marketable securities 650,946

844,966 Purchases of property and equipment (26,525)

(28,577) Purchases of other assets --

(1,158) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 240,538

(476,665)







Financing Activities





Payments on debt (21)

(140,572) Repurchases of common stock (883,424)

(1,150,044) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (15,387)

(22,239) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 11,779

14,183 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (887,053)

(1,298,672)







Discontinued Operations





Operating activities (69,467)

(191,642) Investing activities --

2,747,684 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (69,467)

2,556,042







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (574,708)

871,903 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,074,623

202,720 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 499,915

$1,074,623

SOURCE Silicon Labs