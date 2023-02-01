Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
WKN: A2AKFX ISIN: NL0011606264 
München
01.02.23
08:00 Uhr
14,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
01.02.2023 | 14:10
Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2023. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks/Oncology Conference: Wednesday, February 8 at 11:20-11:45 a.m. ET
  • SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference: Tuesday, February 14 at 3:40-4:10 p.m. ET
  • Citi's 2023 Oncology Leadership Summit: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00-11:00 a.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. Archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' websiteand Twitter.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


