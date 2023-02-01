State gaming authority grants Genius Sports initial approval to support sportsbook partners statewide

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been temporarily certified by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as a licensed sports wagering vendor. The temporary certificate of authority is valid for an initial 12 months pending final full authorization.

With the addition of Massachusetts, Genius Sports now holds 41 licenses, or equivalent, in North America across U.S. states, territories, tribes, and Canada, providing its award-winning products and services to a wide array of clients operating within these jurisdictions.

Online sports betting was signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in August 2022, making the state one of the latest to legalize sports betting and begin betting operations. Legal Massachusetts sports betting kicked off January 31 at retail locations just in time for Super Bowl LVII. Online sports betting is expected to begin in early March 2023.

"We are honored that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has awarded Genius Sports its temporary sports wagering vendor authorization to provide licensed sportsbooks with access to our exlusive NFL wagering products and media solutions" said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "As an ever expanding number of U.S. states legalize sportsbetting, Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Massachusetts, on providing sports fans with official sports data-powered solutions to power their sportsbooks."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

