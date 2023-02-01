London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - UK-based Guider announces the launch of its upcoming educational app for Muslims. The app is scheduled to be launched during the holy month of Ramadan in March 2023. The Guider app is intended to help Muslims across the globe find the content, time and motivation to learn and implement the teachings of their faith. The beta prototype of the app has already been launched in December 2022.

The app has been designed to help Muslims make meaningful progress towards their spiritual goals with guided learning journeys that they can read and listen to. The features in the app have been developed based on the feedback received from users through extensive interviews and interactions. As a result, the features incorporated in the initial version of the app include personalized recommendations, practical guides with bite-sized content, and a progress tracker.

The bite-sized content provided in the app can be completed quickly and consistently, and the guidance offered can be directly applied to the daily lives of Muslims. The reflections and recommended actions enable the users to interact with the content in an effective and meaningful way. The developers of the app ensure that everything provided is authentic and adheres to the teachings of Islam. In order to ensure authenticity, the app provides clear references for the content from primary sources. That is, the Holy Quran and the Hadith (a collection of sayings of the prophet Muhammad (PBUH)) which constitute the major sources of guidance for Muslims. The app also helps users to track their progress and build lasting habits.

"For many of the 2 billion Muslims worldwide, faith is at the top of their list of priorities. Despite this, most of us struggle to find the time, motivation and content needed to lead our lives in line with this priority. I've felt this problem first-hand, and saw the complete lack of scalable solutions to solve this problem. This is why we're building a 'daily guide for busy Muslims' to access bite-sized content that is tailored to their needs. As an education investor, I understand the playbook for making this work, and hope to build the category-defining solution for the Muslim community," says Shinaz Navas, Co-Founder, and CEO of Guider.

Guider has successfully raised funds from top venture capital funds and reputed Muslim angel investors in their first funding round. The app, therefore, is all set to come out of its prototype stage and go public in its full version in March 2023.

Guider is headquartered in the United Kingdom and was founded by Shinaz Navas and Ahmed Shehata. The app provides practical, personalized and bite-sized learning journeys for busy Muslims to build a closer connection with God.

