Victoria Gold Corp: Victoria Gold Launches Commemorative Gold and Silver Eagle Gold Mine Medallions

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) ("Victoria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of one-ounce gold and one-ounce silver medallions for purchase on the Company's web site at www.vgcx.com .



The gold and silver medallions were minted to commemorate the journey of the Eagle Gold Mine from discovery through to production.

"The Eagle Gold Mine is leading the Yukon's New Gold Rush," says Victoria Gold President & CEO John McConnell. "Victoria is very excited to offer our newly minted gold and silver medallions to those who would like to own their piece of what is the largest gold mine in our territory's history."

The one-ounce gold medallions are presented in a commemorative package, which features photos of the mine and celebrates Victoria's valued relationship with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun; within whose traditional territory the mine is located.

"We hope that Yukoners are as proud of the opportunities and benefits the Eagle Gold Mine provides to Yukon communities, businesses and residents as we are and enjoy how the gold and silver medallions represent both our territory's rich past and its promising future," adds McConnell.

Supplies of the gold and silver medallions, which are 99.99% pure, are limited. For more information about Victoria Gold Corp and the Eagle Gold Mine and to purchase a medallion, please visit www.vgcx.com .





Photo Attachment: Victoria Gold Corp. one-ounce gold and one-ounce silver medallions commemorating the journey of the Eagle Gold Mine from discovery through to production.

About the Dublin Gulch Property

The Eagle Gold Mine is situated within Victoria Gold's 100-per-cent owned Dublin Gulch Property located approximately 375km north of Whitehorse and 85km north-northeast of the Village of Mayo within the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun. The Property is accessible by road year-round and is connected to Yukon Energy Corp.'s electrical grid. The mine is a significant contributor to the Yukon economy employing over 400 people; many of which are Yukoners At Work.

