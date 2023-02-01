Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 February 2023 - Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2022 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.



Shareholders may receive a hardcopy of Novo Nordisk's completed audited financial statements free of charge upon request to ancx@novonordisk.com.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedInand YouTube

