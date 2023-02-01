Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 15:00
74 Leser
Film Art College 1994 by China Academy of Art Shortlisted in the Berlinale Competition Section

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced on February 1st, 2023 that the Chinese animated film Art College 1994 has been selected for the Competition section in the 73rd Berlinale. This marked a new record for the Chinese animated film industry.