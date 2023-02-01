ACCESSWIRE Shares Valuable Findings from PR Industry Report During Webinar with Ragan Communications and PR Daily

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide proudly hosted a webinar on Tuesday, January 17 with Ragan Communications and PR Daily.

The webinar, "Planning Your 2023 Communications Strategy" attracted nearly 800 attendees.

The basis of the forum was built around the significant data Issuer Direct and Ragan Communications collected in its "What PR Pros Need In 2023" survey.

In this survey, external communications professionals were asked to take stock of their efforts in 2022 and look forward to 2023, evaluating their favorite tools, biggest goals, what they'd spend a bigger budget on and their hopes for 2023.

"Our industry peers are our greatest source of knowledge," said Brian Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer at Issuer Direct. "By tapping into their minds and getting their feedback, we were able to collect compelling data that fueled our webinar."

During the presentation, Balbirnie and Issuer Direct's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jennifer Hammers, along with Shea Wirsing, Newswire's Manager of Media Advantage Platform Sales shared valuable insights on:

Industry trends and feedback on communications needs for 2023

The importance of having a solid communications plan

Knowledge and best practices to help build a solid communication strategy

Resources to help brands build their plan

The tools and confidence to execute the plan

The recording of the webinar is now available. For those interested in learning about the findings and feedback from the comprehensive industry survey, click here .

###

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

James Carbonara

1+ (646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737241/ACCESSWIRE-Shares-Valuable-Findings-from-PR-Industry-Report-During-Webinar-with-Ragan-Communications-and-PR-Daily