Emerging Tech Start-Up Alakazam Democratizing Immersive Web

Pioneering an Elevated 3D Platform Accessible to All

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Alakazam enters the Immersive Web stage. This exciting new SaaS platform launches as a company democratizing the 3D space. The Maine-based start-up pioneers the creation of virtual worlds, 3D websites, and event-hosting environments with a lower-than-ever price point and built-in advancements that make it accessible to all. Call-out features include full-body avatars, custom URLs, web-hosting, a launch library of eight templates to choose from, richly designed with unrivaled sophistication. For the first time, 3D web experiences can be accessed with an impressively smooth on-ramp. "So effortless, it feels like magic", as Alakazam's slogan goes.

Alakazam CEO & Founder William Sullivan is proud to be pioneering a solution that will bridge the gap between the tech-savvy and deep-pocketed businesses enjoying the robust enhancements offered by the space to also include small businesses, hobbyists, creatives. The Alakazam Pro offering is positioned to usher the world from a 2D Internet Experience to 3D. "My dream has been to find a way to democratize this formerly out-of-reach and expensive technology to make it accessible and inclusive to all. Today this dream is being realized; we are ready to open the doors and welcome all into this new world."

Large corporations and events can also enjoy Alakazam's new product to their scale. Alakazam Enterprise provides sophisticated, highly customizable 3D Web Spaces at a fraction of the cost availed by anything else in the market today. "We have seen first-hand the incredible capabilities of the Immersive Web on some extremely complicated, sophisticated, and high-dollar value projects. Alakazam's proprietary tech and scalable model make it possible to shake up the status quo, driving costs down from tens to hundreds of thousands."

A sure advantage of Alakazam is its collective industry prowess, with unparalleled depth and breadth of hand-picked talent. The product development team is the best of the industry, curated to build the most excellent Immersive Web platform on the market. Notably, Sullivan has been a proven trailblazer in the 3D space since its origin. "Our team is composed of industry pioneers and leaders who have been at the forefront of the 3D space for the last decade," said William Sullivan, CEO, Alakazam. "Our deep-seated tradition of pushing the industry forward has become our creed. We look forward to continuing to break the mold as Alakazam disrupts the Immersive Web and lays the groundwork of a new 3D world for all."

To view Alakazam's breakthrough features and tools, click here for a 2-minute demonstration video.

Ready to sign up? Visit https://www.alakazam.io

Media/Press: To schedule interviews, please contact: pr@alakazam.io

ABOUT ALAKAZAM.

Alakazam, an on-demand SaaS hosting platform for the Immersive Web, provides the most affordable, accessible and easy way to create virtual worlds, 3D websites and event hosting environments. The platform gives users access to a full library of virtual world templates and full-body avatars to quickly design and build a space in the Immersive Web - space that can be easily accessed by their audience on a 2D screen in a web browser or with 3D technology. Individuals and organizations in every field and market category - regardless of tech proficiency - use Alakazam to train, educate, entertain and promote products with immersive experiences that generate immediate ROI; setting their organization apart. Alakazam offers the most accessible and scalable platform ever to emerge onto this new Immersive Web frontier. Plans start at just $99/month. Discover the Immersive Web - for everyone - at alakazam.io .

ABOUT WILLIAM SULLIVAN

William Sullivan, Cofounder and CEO of Alakazam, began his career at Microsoft focused at the intersection of people, process, and technology at the early stages of the consumerization of information technology. He has a background in Enterprise Software and Business Development, with a focus on augmented and virtual reality new product development

Media Contact:

Alakazam PR Team

pr@alakazam.io

SOURCE: Alakazam

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737569/Emerging-Tech-Start-Up-Alakazam-Democratizing-Immersive-Web