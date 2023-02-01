AbsenceSoft Launches Industry-First Advanced Reporting to Increase the Efficiency and Efficacy of Employee Leave of Absence and Accommodations Teams

Unique, enterprise-level functionality provides teams with greater insight into employee leave and accommodations programs

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / AbsenceSoft , the leading SaaS platform for leave and accommodation management, today announced the availability of new reporting functionality that provides real-time insight into the current state of employee leave of absence and accommodations programs. Advanced Reporting gives leave and accommodations teams the ability to quickly understand the status and complexity of their caseload and schedule and share reports. This added insight arms leave managers with the data needed to reallocate resources to create additional efficiencies and properly ensure the equitability of leave and accommodations benefits across all employees.

Advanced Reporting functionality improves HR teams' ability to collaborate while providing unprecedented, real-time insight that can easily be shared with company leadership. In addition to creating greater efficiencies and ensuring correct resource allocation, this industry-first reporting functionality helps teams meet company, Federal, and State compliance mandates.

All AbsenceSoft customers have access to Core Reporting, which includes the ability to sort data using customizable filters, view dashboards, and export executive-ready reports. For those looking for enterprise-grade capabilities, Advanced Reporting offers more powerful customization, sharing, and scheduling options. It is easy to tailor reports to individual needs, and multiple users can access and edit original reports. Updated visual displays and automated reporting dashboards make everything from sending simple case reports to fulfilling complex audit requests easy.

"The graphs tell a stronger story than numbers alone, so the visual in conjunction with the data helps me highlight cases and share trends with our directors and leadership team," said Erica Alves, MSHRM Benefits Consultant, Leave Administration Team Lead at Occidental Petroleum. "It's much easier to drill down than any other leave or accommodations reporting I've seen!"

"Customers tell us they've never had a solution like this that enables them to share and schedule reports and quickly understand the status of their leave program. We are focused on streamlining every step of leave and accommodation management, and getting easy-to-understand data into the hands of the right people is a major part of that process," said Christian Ellis, AbsenceSoft's Chief Technology Officer. "The ability to quickly dive deeper into the number of cases being handled or the complexity of their caseload is a game changer for our customers."

To learn more about AbsenceSoft's reporting options available today, visit www.absencesoft.com .

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft, an absence management SaaS solutions provider, delivers modern, scalable, easy-to-use, and flexible software to manage FMLA, ADA, disability, and other forms of leave easily, efficiently and cost-effectively. With AbsenceSoft, companies can process leaves 10 times faster than traditional methods, while ensuring compliance with the myriad of federal and state regulations. By streamlining the absenteeism management process, HR can improve the employee experience during an often stressful time. This results in increased employee satisfaction, higher productivity and reduced turnover. Founded in 2013 and based in Golden, Colo., and backed by Norwest, AbsenceSoft is trusted by companies of all sizes and in every industry to care for employees, save time and stay compliant. Learn more at http://www.absencesoft.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: AbsenceSoft

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737561/AbsenceSoft-Launches-Industry-First-Advanced-Reporting-to-Increase-the-Efficiency-and-Efficacy-of-Employee-Leave-of-Absence-and-Accommodations-Teams