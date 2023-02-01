The beverage is a NEXTY award finalist at Natural Products Expo West

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing premium functional wellness drink brands in North America, and Kyowa Hakko USA are excited to announce that CENTR Enhanced sparkling water, a functional beverage with a blend of nootropic and adaptogenic ingredients that includes its Cognizin® citicoline is being recognized at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West trade show as a NEXTY Finalist for "Best New Functional Food or Beverage."





CENTR Enhanced, a NEXTY Award Finalist

CENTR launched the product, its first outside the CBD category, in response to overwhelming consumer demand for nootropics shown to support brain health, like Cognizin®. Cognizin® is Kyowa Hakko's branded form of citicoline, a clinically proven brain health nutrient and nootropic that has been shown to support comprehensive brain health.* It is currently available in more than 200 products on the market globally.

"Our number one goal is to get Cognizin® into the hands of more consumers, and that's why we're so excited about this partnership," said Karen Todd, MBA, RD, Vice President Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc. "We've put in the work through numerous rigorous human trials to affirm that Cognizin® does what we say it does, and we are so proud that CENTR Brands recognizes this clinical proof."

CENTR Enhanced will initially be available through the Company's DTC e-commerce channel at www.drinkcentr.com while we build distribution within both our existing account footprint and on-board new distributor relationships within independent grocers, health food stores, juice bars and cafes.

For more information on how our functional sparkling water, CENTR Enhanced, can benefit your wellness, please visit https://drinkcentr.com.

Winners of the NEXTY Awards will be revealed on March 1 on the Natural Products Expo West virtual platform. Both Kyowa Hakko (booth 3870) and CENTR Brands (booth 2780) will also be attending the Natural Products Expo West trade show starting March 9 in Anaheim, California. Attendees can sample CENTR's new enhanced water at either booth.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food products. For more information, visit Kyowa-USA.com.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages and powders for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr and @drinkcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com.

